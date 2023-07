DALLAS — JLL has arranged a $255 million credit facility for SimplyHome, a developer of single-family rental properties whose holdings encompass more than 10,000 units across 100 submarkets. SimplyHome’s Texas portfolio includes properties in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station markets. Colby Mueck, Matthew Putterman, Laura Brown and Davis Burnett of JLL secured the credit facility though an undisclosed lender(s).