JLL Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Hoboken Shopping Center

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

900-Madison-St.-Hoboken

The shopping center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken totals 95,688 square feet.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 95,688-square-foot shopping center located at 900 Madison St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Hoboken. Grocer ShopRite anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Thomas Didio and Thomas Didio Jr. of JLL arranged the loan through an affiliate of Minnesota Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Northwest Redevelopment Supermarkets LLC. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.

