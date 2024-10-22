Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Arden Townhomes comprises 60 units and was built this year.
JLL Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Warrenville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $25 million for the refinancing of Arden Townhomes, a 60-unit, newly constructed multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Warrenville. Completed in 2024, the property is situated in the city’s Cantera neighborhood. The asset features three-bedroom units averaging 1,898 square feet along with shared amenities. Trent Niederberger and Philip Galligan of JLL arranged the two-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Cantera Townhomes LLC. An entity managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC provided a $20 million senior loan, and Pearlmark provided an additional $5 million of mezzanine financing.

