Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastRetail

JLL Arranges $25M Sale of Multifamily, Retail Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $25 million sale of an eight-story, 19,000-square-foot multifamily and retail building located at 149 Spring St. in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The building’s retail space, which is currently vacant, totals 2,254 square feet, and according to StreetEasy, the multifamily component encompasses seven units. Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Brendan Maddigan, Steve Rutman, Guthrie Garvin and Hall Oster of JLL represented the seller, local developer EMP Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Creed Equities, a New York City-based family investment firm.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $14.1M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property...

Skywalker Property Partners Buys 35,000 SF Industrial Property...

Partnership to Develop 444-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey...

PREIT Receives $56M in Financing for Darthmouth Mall...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 326,468 SF Office Complex...

Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project...

Mesa West Capital Originates $66.3M Refinancing of New...

FCP Provides $47.1M Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Crescent Communities Welcomes First Residents at 151-Unit Build-to-Rent...