JLL Arranges $25M Sale of Multifamily, Retail Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $25 million sale of an eight-story, 19,000-square-foot multifamily and retail building located at 149 Spring St. in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The building’s retail space, which is currently vacant, totals 2,254 square feet, and according to StreetEasy, the multifamily component encompasses seven units. Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Brendan Maddigan, Steve Rutman, Guthrie Garvin and Hall Oster of JLL represented the seller, local developer EMP Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Creed Equities, a New York City-based family investment firm.