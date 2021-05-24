REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $26.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in St. Paul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Phoenix Apartments was built in 1976 and updated in 2017.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of the Phoenix Apartments in the Battle Creek neighborhood of St. Paul for $26.1 million. Located at 200 Winthrop St., the 216-unit apartment complex was built in 1976 and updated in 2017. Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Main Street Cos. A joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors and Marquette Cos. was the buyer. The sale represents a value-add opportunity as roughly 50 percent of the apartment complex is still in need of renovations, according to JLL.

