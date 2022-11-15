JLL Arranges $26.3M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

The Somerset at Montgomery will total 115 units.

MONTGOMERY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $26.3 million construction loan for The Somerset at Montgomery, a 115-unit multifamily project that will be located in Northern New Jersey. The property will comprise two four-story buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,221 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, playground, private office spaces and outdoor courtyards. Matthew Pizzolato, Jim Cadranell and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Pennsylvania-based Country Classic Real Estate.