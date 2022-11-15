REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $26.3M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Somerset-at-Montgomery

The Somerset at Montgomery will total 115 units.

MONTGOMERY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $26.3 million construction loan for The Somerset at Montgomery, a 115-unit multifamily project that will be located in Northern New Jersey. The property will comprise two four-story buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,221 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, playground, private office spaces and outdoor courtyards. Matthew Pizzolato, Jim Cadranell and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Pennsylvania-based Country Classic Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  