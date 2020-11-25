REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $26.3M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Osceola Village was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, DaVita Kidney Care, Orlando Health and Visionworks.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $26.3 million sale of Osceola Village, a 122,845-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Kissimmee. The center, which was delivered in 2008, was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including DaVita Kidney Care, Orlando Health and Visionworks. The asset is situated on 20 acres at 3040 Dyer Blvd., 22 miles south of downtown Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Glenborough LLC, in the transaction. New York City-based East Coast Acquisitions purchased the property.

