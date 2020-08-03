REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $26.6M Loan for Acquisition of Suburban Minneapolis Office Campus

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The 473,325-square-foot campus spans three buildings.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $26.6 million loan for the acquisition of UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Campus in Eden Prairie, a suburb of Minneapolis. The fully leased office property spans 473,325 square feet and is located on Technology Drive. Completed in 2001, the mid-rise complex comprises three buildings. Amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center, auditorium and covered parking. Doug Opalka, Chris McColpin and Alastair Barnes of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, Virtus Real Estate Capital. A CMBS lender provided the loan.

