JLL Arranges $26.6M Sale of Two Retail Centers in Birmingham and Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Strong Station is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market and Hobby Lobby and is shadow-anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Built in 2015, the shopping center spans 95,940 square feet.

BIRMINGHAM AND HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Crossings of Hoover and Strong Station, two retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Birmingham and Huntsville, respectively. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the Brentwood, Tenn.-based seller, GBT Realty Corp., in the transaction. Warner Robins, Ga.-based Livingston Properties acquired both properties for a total of $26.6 million.

Built in 2015, Crossings of Hoover is a 37,765-square-foot retail center anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. The property is located 11 miles south of downtown Birmingham and has direct access to Interstate 459.

Strong Station is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market and Hobby Lobby and is shadow-anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Built in 2015, the shopping center spans 95,940 square feet.