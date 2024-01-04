Thursday, January 4, 2024
Camelot at Toms River totals 128 units. The property was built in 2023.
JLL Arranges $26.8M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Toms River, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — JLL has arranged $26.8 million in financing for Camelot at Toms River, a 128-unit apartment complex in coastal New Jersey. Built in 2023, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,109 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. About 20 percent (26) of the units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Michael Klein, Matthew Pizzolato and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the borrower, Kaplan Cos.

