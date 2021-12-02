JLL Arranges $26.9M Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Apartment Community

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The Lakes Apartments is spread across 15 buildings.

INDIANAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $26.9 million loan for the refinancing of The Lakes Apartments in Indianapolis. The 232-unit apartment community consists of 15 buildings. Units average 998 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness studio, business center, pickleball courts, pet walking area and car care center. Matthew Schoenfeldt of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, NTS Development Co. JLL will service the Freddie Mac loan through its status as a Freddie Mac Optigo lender. The loan features a seven-year term and a fixed interest rate.