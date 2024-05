TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has arranged a 26,000-square-foot lease at Silo Bend Office Park, a 650,000-square-foot office development located at 150-182 Kelsey Lane in Tampa. Design firm KCI Technologies is the tenant and will be relocating from its existing 17,000-square-foot space at Meridian Crescent Center. Caleb Lewis of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, and Jeff Lanning of JLL represented the landlord, Workspace Property Trust.