Thursday, November 16, 2023
Sheraton-New-York-Times-Square
With 1,780 rooms, the Sheraton New York Times Square is among the largest hotels in the city by key count, according to the capital markets team that arranged the financing.
HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $260 million loan for the refinancing of the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square hotel, which is located at 811 Seventh Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The 50-story hotel features a fitness center, business center, 61,800 square feet of meeting and event space and multiple onsite food and beverage options. Kevin Davis, Mark Fisher and Russell Freed of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. The borrower, a partnership between hospitality owner-operator MCR Hotels and global investment firm Island Capital Group, acquired the hotel in April 2022.

