Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1447-N-Jefferson-St-Anaheim-CA
Located at 1447 N. Jefferson St. in Anaheim, Calif., the facility features 337,590 square feet of Class A industrial space.
CaliforniaIndustrialWestern

JLL Arranges $26M Bridge Financing for Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Anaheim

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $26 million in bridge financing for a 7.75-acre industrial outdoor storage facility located at 1477 N. Jefferson St. in Anaheim. Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Markets secured the nonrecourse, three-year, floating-rate loan for the borrower, North Palisade Partners.

Fully leased to a Fortune 100 logistics company, the property offers 337,590 square feet of Class A industrial space. The tenant utilizes the facility as mission-critical secured parking to support two nearby distribution centers. The property includes 161 trailer parking stalls and two points of ingress and egress, serving as secure parking for delivery trucks and trailers.

You may also like

JLL Brokers 271,689 SF Industrial Campus in Cedar...

Finial Group Negotiates 12,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Price Brothers Receives Refinancing for 353-Unit Rye SoBo...

IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit River Oaks Apartment...

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 20,325 SF...

Accredo Health Group Signs 40,873 SF Industrial Lease...

Gantry Arranges $60M Loan for Refinancing of Fort...

Alta Warehousing Signs 392,066 SF Industrial Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 24,150 SF Industrial Lease in...