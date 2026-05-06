JLL Arranges $26M Bridge Financing for Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $26 million in bridge financing for a 7.75-acre industrial outdoor storage facility located at 1477 N. Jefferson St. in Anaheim. Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Markets secured the nonrecourse, three-year, floating-rate loan for the borrower, North Palisade Partners.

Fully leased to a Fortune 100 logistics company, the property offers 337,590 square feet of Class A industrial space. The tenant utilizes the facility as mission-critical secured parking to support two nearby distribution centers. The property includes 161 trailer parking stalls and two points of ingress and egress, serving as secure parking for delivery trucks and trailers.