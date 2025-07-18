Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Magnolia at Powell
Magnolia at Powell is a newly constructed, 132-unit build-to-rent community in Wildwood, Fla., that features amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball court and a dog park.
Build-to-RentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

JLL Arranges $26M Construction Loan for 132-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Wildwood, Florida

by Abby Cox

WILDWOOD, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $26 million construction take-out bridge loan for Magnolia at Powell, a newly constructed, 132-unit build-to-rent residential community in Wildwood, roughly 50 miles outside Orlando. Max La Cava, Melissa Quinn, Bob Rothaug and Jade Starkey of JLL’s Debt Advisory team arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Agador Spartacus Development, through a domestic investment management firm and its international mezzanine debt partner.

Completed in January 2025, Magnolia at Powell is situated just outside of The Villages and is currently 40 percent occupied. The complex, which is an age-inclusive housing option, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes averaging 1,162 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball court and a dog park. Monthly rental rates for a one-bedroom townhome at Magnolia at Powell begin at $1,350, according to Apartments.com.

You may also like

CCI Real Estate Obtains $67M in Construction Financing...

Lightstone Capital Provides $8.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Apartment...

RXR, Korman Begin Leasing 307-Unit Apartment Building in...

Kushner Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Beacon, Harborlight Complete Adaptive Reuse Project in Beverly,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 996-Unit Riverbend Apartments in...

JLL Secures $64M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial...