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DevelopmentLoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $26M in Construction Financing for Buffalo Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — JLL has arranged $26 million in construction financing for Heritage Point, a mixed-use project in Buffalo’s Canalside district that will consist of 61 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space across two six-story buildings. The financing comprises a $14.8 million senior construction loan from national lender X-Caliber and $11.2 million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing from its affiliate, CastleGreen Finance. Jillian Mariutti led the JLL team that arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, Sinatra & Co., which expects to deliver Heritage Point in the third quarter of next year.

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