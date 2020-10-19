JLL Arranges $27.1M Acquisition Loan for Cannon Oaks Apartments in South Austin

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $27.1 million acquisition loan for Cannon Oaks Apartments, a 230-unit multifamily community in south Austin. Built in 2001, the property consists of 12 residential buildings that are situated on 18 acres and offer two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a recently renovated clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Marko Kazanjian, Chris McColpin, Rob Hinckley, Jackson Finch and Andrew Cohen of JLL arranged the loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the borrower, Old Three Hundred Capital. The seller was not disclosed.