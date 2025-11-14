Friday, November 14, 2025
Jewel-Osco anchors Market Meadows, which totals 149,185 square feet.
JLL Arranges $27.3M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $27.3 million acquisition loan for Market Meadows, a 149,185-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Naperville. Chris Drew, Travis Anderson, Chris Knight, Wells Waller and Merrick Evans of JLL represented the borrower, Barings, in arranging a seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Principal Asset Management. The property is 98.3 percent leased and anchored by a Jewel-Osco store that comprises 45 percent of the net rentable area. Additional tenants include U.S. Bank, BMO Bank, T-Mobile, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s Subs and McDonald’s.

