Northbridge
Pictured is one of the two industrial properties in New England recently acquired by Northbridge Partners.
JLL Arranges $27.3M in Acquisition Financing for New England Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has arranged $27.3 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling approximately 315,000 square feet in New England. The addresses were not disclosed, but the buildings are located in Central Massachusetts and the greater Hartford area. Andrew Gray and Ryan Parker of JLL originated the nonrecourse financing through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was locally based investment firm Northbridge Partners. Both buildings are leased to tenants on long-term deals.

