REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $27.3M Sale of Active Adult Community Near Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Frost English Silver includes 107 units for residents age 55 and older.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $27.3 million sale of Frost English Silver, a newly built, luxury apartment community for residents age 55 and older in Maplewood, a suburb of Minneapolis. The property’s 107 units average 876 square feet each. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor patio, community room, salon, indoor pool and heated underground parking. Located at 1957 English St., Frost English Silver is within walking distance of parks, lakes, trails and golf courses.

Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Ken Dayton of JLL represented the seller, Sherman Associates. Jeff Lepley of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Axial Real Estate Advisors LLC. JLL is providing the seven-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews