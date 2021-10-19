JLL Arranges $27.3M Sale of Active Adult Community Near Minneapolis

Frost English Silver includes 107 units for residents age 55 and older.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $27.3 million sale of Frost English Silver, a newly built, luxury apartment community for residents age 55 and older in Maplewood, a suburb of Minneapolis. The property’s 107 units average 876 square feet each. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor patio, community room, salon, indoor pool and heated underground parking. Located at 1957 English St., Frost English Silver is within walking distance of parks, lakes, trails and golf courses.

Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Ken Dayton of JLL represented the seller, Sherman Associates. Jeff Lepley of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Axial Real Estate Advisors LLC. JLL is providing the seven-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan.