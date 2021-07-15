REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $27.4M Loan for Refinancing of Plano Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $27.4 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a five-story, 237,000-square-foot office building at 500 N. Central Expressway in Plano. Massachusetts-based RMR Mortgage Trust provided the floating-rate loan, which carried a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options. The borrower, Dallas-based MoxieBridge, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures.

