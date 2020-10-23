JLL Arranges $27.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $27.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 44-unit apartment building located at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 15-story building was completed in March and houses 12,302 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 414 to 1,167 square feet. Scott Aiese, Peter Rotchford, Alex Staikos and Andrew Cohen of JLL arranged the loan through MetLife on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Invictus Real Estate Partners LLC and MJM Associate Contracting LLC. Proceeds were used to retire the original construction loan and mezzanine financing.