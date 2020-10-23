REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $27.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $27.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 44-unit apartment building located at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 15-story building was completed in March and houses 12,302 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 414 to 1,167 square feet. Scott Aiese, Peter Rotchford, Alex Staikos and Andrew Cohen of JLL arranged the loan through MetLife on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Invictus Real Estate Partners LLC and MJM Associate Contracting LLC. Proceeds were used to retire the original construction loan and mezzanine financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  