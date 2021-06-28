REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $27.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Promenade at New Town includes 95 residential buildings in St. Charles.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $27.5 million loan for the refinancing of Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The property comprises 95 residential buildings with a combination of townhomes, garden-style apartments, row homes and single-family residences ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. Kristian Lichtenfels and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Gold Block Ventures. An undisclosed national lender provided the loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.15 percent.

