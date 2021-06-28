JLL Arranges $27.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Suburban St. Louis
ST. CHARLES, MO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $27.5 million loan for the refinancing of Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The property comprises 95 residential buildings with a combination of townhomes, garden-style apartments, row homes and single-family residences ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. Kristian Lichtenfels and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Gold Block Ventures. An undisclosed national lender provided the loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.15 percent.
