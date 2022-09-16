JLL Arranges $27.5M Sale of Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Sioux City, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

Lakeport Commons is 95 percent leased and spans 202,880 square feet.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $27.5 million sale of Lakeport Commons in Sioux City, a city in Northwest Iowa. The 202,880-square-foot shopping center is 95 percent leased. Aldi and Ross Dress for Less recently signed 10-year leases to open at the property. Additional tenants include Five Below, Old Navy, PetSmart, Michaels, Boot Barn, Shoe Carnival, Staples and a separately owned Kohl’s. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Marcus Pitts of JLL represented the seller, The RH Johnson Co. A Midwest-based private investor purchased the asset.