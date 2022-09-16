JLL Arranges $27.5M Sale of Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Sioux City, Iowa
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $27.5 million sale of Lakeport Commons in Sioux City, a city in Northwest Iowa. The 202,880-square-foot shopping center is 95 percent leased. Aldi and Ross Dress for Less recently signed 10-year leases to open at the property. Additional tenants include Five Below, Old Navy, PetSmart, Michaels, Boot Barn, Shoe Carnival, Staples and a separately owned Kohl’s. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Marcus Pitts of JLL represented the seller, The RH Johnson Co. A Midwest-based private investor purchased the asset.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.