JLL Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Torrey Hills Retail Center in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $27.6 million loan to refinance Torrey Hills Center, an 86,467-square-foot retail center located in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Vons Market anchors the center. Originally built in 2005, the property is 98.4 percent leased to a mix of 26 tenants including Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo and JETSET Pilates. Greg Brown, John Marshall, Spencer Seibring and Allie Black of JLL’s Debt Advisory team represented the borrower, a national real estate investment and management firm, in arranging the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent insurance company.