Monday, May 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Torrey-Hills-San-Diego-CA
Torrey Hills Center, an 86,467-square-foot retail center located in San Diego, is 98.4 percent leased to a mix of 26 tenants.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Torrey Hills Retail Center in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $27.6 million loan to refinance Torrey Hills Center, an 86,467-square-foot retail center located in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Vons Market anchors the center. Originally built in 2005, the property is 98.4 percent leased to a mix of 26 tenants including Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo and JETSET Pilates. Greg Brown, John Marshall, Spencer Seibring and Allie Black of JLL’s Debt Advisory team represented the borrower, a national real estate investment and management firm, in arranging the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent insurance company.

You may also like

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

BMC Capital Arranges $67.6M in Financing for New...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing...

Colliers Arranges $6.5M Sale of Hannigan’s Mini Storage...

Trevey Commercial Brokers Sale of 20,375 SF Retail...

Northmarq Secures $52M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

MMCC Arranges $6M Loan for Refinancing of Dayton...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom...

Evexia Wellness Spa Signs 3,603 SF Retail Lease...