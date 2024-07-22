Monday, July 22, 2024
JLL Arranges $27.8M Acquisition Loan for Greater Boston Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has arranged a $27.8 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling roughly 400,000 square feet in the greater Boston area. The names and addresses were not disclosed. The properties comprise a mix of single-tenant warehouse, distribution and manufacturing buildings that were 100 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Andrew Gray and Ryan Parker arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through Bristol County Savings Bank on behalf of the borrower, NorthBridge Partners.

