JLL Arranges $271.9M Recapitalization of Build-to-Rent Portfolio for NexMetro

PHOENIX — JLL has arranged a $271.9 million recapitalization of an eight-property build-to-rent (BTR) residential portfolio in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Kevin MacKenzie, Michael Joseph, Brad Miner, Matthew Putterman, Chris Shea, Caroline Novak and Weston Nearon of JLL arranged the debt and equity financing placements on behalf of the borrower, NexMetro, a Phoenix-based BTR developer behind the Avilla Homes brand. The new financing infusions include the assumption of $206 million in agency financing and $65.9 million of preferred equity from Stockbridge.

The properties were developed between 2018 and 2019 and include Avilla Camelback Ranch, Avilla Centerra Crossing, Avilla Deer Valley, Avilla Lehi Crossing and Avilla Meadows in Arizona; Avilla Buffalo Run in Commerce City, Colo.; and Avilla Northside and Avilla Heritage in the Dallas-Forth metroplex markets of McKinney and Grand Prairie, respectively. The eight properties total 1,061 units.

The most recent recapitalization allows NexMetro to return capital to investors while continuing to tackle its development pipeline, which comprises 60 projects across the Sun Belt in various stages of completion.

JLL also closed a previously announced round of financing that included a $78.7 million equity investment from Artemis and $160 million of debt from Blackstone for four NexMetro BTR properties in Arizona and Colorado. Combined, the 12-property NexMetro portfolio was recapitalized with approximately $145 million in equity and $366 million of senior debt.