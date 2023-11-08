JLL Arranges $27M Acquisition Loan for Hoboken Apartment Complex

HOBOKEN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $27 million acquisition loan for Edge Lofts, an apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hoboken. Edge Lofts comprises 69 units across two five-story buildings located at 1405 Clinton and 1405 Adams St. that were constructed in 2013 and 2019, respectively. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and average 975 feet. Amenities include a package room, resident lounge with a bar and TV, fitness center and a common terrace with grilling stations. Jim Cadranell, Greg Nalbandian, Salvatore Buzzerio and John Cumming of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through an unnamed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed. In addition, a JLL team of Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce represented the seller, Bijou Properties, in the disposition of Edge Lofts.