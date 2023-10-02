JLL Arranges $27M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Office Building

QUINCY, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $27 million loan for the refinancing of One Heritage Drive, a 172,849-square-foot office building located in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy. The building is fully leased to Granite Telecommunications. Jonathan Schneider led the JLL team that arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Metro Credit Union on behalf of the borrower, regional development and investment firm FoxRock Properties. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements.