Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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Westwood Town Center in Rocky River totals 226,155 square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

JLL Arranges $28.2M Sale of Westwood Town Center in Suburban Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

ROCKY RIVER, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $28.2 million sale of Westwood Town Center, a shopping center in Rocky River near Cleveland. Built in 1988, the property totals 226,155 square feet. Anchor tenants include Home Depot, which accounts for 30 percent of income and recently extended its lease, and Marc’s, a regional grocer that accounts for 25 percent of income. Additional tenants include AMC Theatres, which operates the only six-screen theater within a five-mile radius, Dollar Tree, FedEx and Third Federal Savings & Loan. The center is currently 95 percent occupied. Michael Nieder and Brian Page of JLL represented the seller, Zeisler Morgan Properties. The buyer was KPR Centers.

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