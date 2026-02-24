JLL Arranges $28.4M Sale of Empire Crossing Shopping Center in Bloomington, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $28.4 million sale of Empire Crossing, a 229,971-square-foot retail power center in Bloomington. Anchor tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, Ashley Furniture HomeStore and DSW. The seller, BET Investments, completed a redevelopment that converted the long-vacant Kmart anchor store into multi-tenant space. Currently 85 percent occupied, the property offers value-add potential through 33,000 square feet of vacancy across eight suites. Michael Nieder and Brian Page of JLL represented the seller. Chase Properties was the buyer.