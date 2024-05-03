JLL Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $28.5 million construction loan for a 167,281-square-foot industrial project that will be located in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The 14.8-acre site at 1 Cragwood Road currently houses an office building that is set to be demolished. The new industrial facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 26 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through CIBC on behalf of the borrower and developer, Bridge Industrial.