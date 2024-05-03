Friday, May 3, 2024
1-Cragwood-Road-South-Plainfield-New-Jersey
The new industrial building at 1 Cragwood Road in South Plainfield, New Jersey, will be known as Bridge Point South Plainfield II.
JLL Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in South Plainfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $28.5 million construction loan for a 167,281-square-foot industrial project that will be located in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The 14.8-acre site at 1 Cragwood Road currently houses an office building that is set to be demolished. The new industrial facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 26 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through CIBC on behalf of the borrower and developer, Bridge Industrial.

