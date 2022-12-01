REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $28.8M Refinancing for Northglenn Marketplace in Colorado

PetSmart, IHOP, K&G Fashion Superstore, JO-ANN Fabrics and Crafts, Texas Roadhouse and Ross Dress for Less are tenants at Northglenn Marketplace in Northglenn, Colo.

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $28.8 million refinancing of Northglenn Marketplace, a regional shopping center located at 421 W 104th Ave. in Northglenn.

Eric Tupler and Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the five-year, floating-rate loan through HTLF for the borrower, a joint venture managed by Hutensky Capital Partners.

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, JO-ANN Fabrics and Crafts, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Woodley’s, Office Depot, Painted Tree Boutiques, dd’s Discounts, Five Below, K&G Fashion Superstore and Cinzetti’s are tenants at Northglenn Marketplace, which was built in 1999.

