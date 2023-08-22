Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Casa-Verde-San-Diego-CA
Casa Verde, located at 3066 North Park Way in San Diego, features 94 apartments and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $28M in Financing for Casa Verde Multifamily Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $28 million in construction take-out financing for Casa Verde, an urban infill multifamily property in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. The borrower is Champion Real Estate Investments.

Olga Walsh and Jack Wood of JLL Capital Markets secured the nonrecourse, floating-rate bridge loan for the borrower. The new loan retired a high-leverage construction loan, covered transaction costs and carry reserves, and provided significant cash out to the sponsor while allowing sufficient time for stabilization in anticipation of permanent financing.

Located at 3066 N. Park Way, Casa Verde features 94 studio and one-bedroom units and 3,000 square feet of restaurant space on the ground floor. Community amenities include barbecue and fire pit areas, a rooftop deck and clubhouse, bike repair and storage, gated parking garage, and city and mountain views from the top floors.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 774-Room Hotel...

Panattoni Begins Construction of 182,184 SF Simmons Airpark...

Greystone Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Hills of Corona...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 24,867 SF Midtown Plaza...

Woda Cooper Receives LIHTC Financing for Five New...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of St. Theresa Care Center...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Brittany House Memory Care...

The Life Properties Nears Completion of $2.7M Renovation...