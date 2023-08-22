JLL Arranges $28M in Financing for Casa Verde Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $28 million in construction take-out financing for Casa Verde, an urban infill multifamily property in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. The borrower is Champion Real Estate Investments.

Olga Walsh and Jack Wood of JLL Capital Markets secured the nonrecourse, floating-rate bridge loan for the borrower. The new loan retired a high-leverage construction loan, covered transaction costs and carry reserves, and provided significant cash out to the sponsor while allowing sufficient time for stabilization in anticipation of permanent financing.

Located at 3066 N. Park Way, Casa Verde features 94 studio and one-bedroom units and 3,000 square feet of restaurant space on the ground floor. Community amenities include barbecue and fire pit areas, a rooftop deck and clubhouse, bike repair and storage, gated parking garage, and city and mountain views from the top floors.