The Landing at Augusta Woods in Spring offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services.
JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of Seniors Housing Property in Spring, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPRING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $28 million loan for the refinancing of The Landing at Augusta Woods, a 148-unit seniors housing community in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston. The community comprises a 120-unit apartment-style complex that provides independent living, assisted living and memory care services, as well as 28 to-be-built independent living, duplex-style cottage units. Zane Sweet, Alanna Ellis, Zach Brantley and Kyle White of JLL arranged the four-year, fixed-to-floating-rate loan from an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower, Harmony Communities, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund an expansion of the community.

