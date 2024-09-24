Tuesday, September 24, 2024
JLL Arranges $28M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $28 million permanent loan for a 215,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of North Bergen. Originally built in the 1960s and renovated in the early 2000s, the shallow-bay building was 96 percent leased to seven tenants at the time of the loan closing. Building features include 16- to 22-foot clear heights, 14 dock doors, five drive-in doors and 81 car parking spaces. Jon Mikula, Max Custer and John Cumming arranged the fixed-rate loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

