Friday, November 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property Formerly Leased to Century 21

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $28 million sale of a 186,584-square-foot commercial property in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn that formerly housed a Century 21 store. The property at 423 88th St. consists of 62,792 square feet of commercial space across three floors and 123,729 square feet of parking across six stories and two roof decks. Jeffrey Julien, Brendan Maddigan and Michael Mazzara of JLL represented the seller, ASG Equities, in the deal. Michael Feratovic of Specialized Realty Group represented the buyer.

You may also like

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 63,392 SF Shopping Center...

Stark Office Suites to Open 17,300 SF Flexible...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $142M Sale of Eastport...

Pinnacle Sells Elyps Luxury Apartments in Fort Lauderdale...

LEO Impact Capital Acquires Sharon Crossing Affordable Housing...

CBRE Secures $45.6M in Acquisition Financing for Coral...