JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property Formerly Leased to Century 21

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $28 million sale of a 186,584-square-foot commercial property in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn that formerly housed a Century 21 store. The property at 423 88th St. consists of 62,792 square feet of commercial space across three floors and 123,729 square feet of parking across six stories and two roof decks. Jeffrey Julien, Brendan Maddigan and Michael Mazzara of JLL represented the seller, ASG Equities, in the deal. Michael Feratovic of Specialized Realty Group represented the buyer.