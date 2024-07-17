JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Van Mall Retirement Community in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — JLL has directed the sale of Van Mall Retirement, a seniors housing community in Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon. Lytle Enterprises sold the asset to a regional Pacific Northwest owner and operator for $28 million.

Located at 7808 NE 51st St., Van Mall Retirement features 191 independent living and assisted living units in one- and two-bedroom layouts. The property was constructed in 1989 and expanded in 1994. The pet-friendly community features an on-site theater; salon and barbershop; fitness center; activity and games room; arts and crafts studio; library; and bistro.

Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig, Alanna Ellis, Dan Baker and Dean Ferris of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, procured the buyer and procured acquisition financing from a regional bank on behalf of the buyer in the transaction.