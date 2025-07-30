JLL Arranges $29.5M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

NUTLEY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $29.5 million construction loan for Soho Park Residences, an 85-unit, age-restricted multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Nutley. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 1,110 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness and wellness center, library, sun deck with a pool, outdoor grilling stations and a resident clubroom. Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn, Michael Mataras and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the 2.5-year, floating-rate loan through Kearny Bank on behalf of the borrower, Rock Solid Builders Inc. Construction is expected to be complete in early to mid-2027.