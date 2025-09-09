JLL Arranges $29.5M in Acquisition Financing for Houston Industrial Portfolio

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged $29.5 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of eight light industrial buildings totaling 275,602 square feet in Houston. Known as the Houston Prime Shallow Bay Portfolio, the buildings feature clear heights up to 25 feet, 76- to 126-foot truck court depths and “abundant” dock and drive-in doors. Melissa Rose, Jack Britton, Josh Barker, Jovi Rodriguez and James Lovell of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed bank as part of a larger, $107.8 million financing package that includes industrial portfolios in Charlotte and Denver. The borrower was Miami-based Adler Real Estate Partners.