Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansTexas

JLL Arranges $29.5M in Acquisition Financing for Houston Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged $29.5 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of eight light industrial buildings totaling 275,602 square feet in Houston. Known as the Houston Prime Shallow Bay Portfolio, the buildings feature clear heights up to 25 feet, 76- to 126-foot truck court depths and “abundant” dock and drive-in doors. Melissa Rose, Jack Britton, Josh Barker, Jovi Rodriguez and James Lovell of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed bank as part of a larger, $107.8 million financing package that includes industrial portfolios in Charlotte and Denver. The borrower was Miami-based Adler Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

Dwight Capital Provides $59M HUD-Insure Loan for West...

Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on Second Phase...

Denholtz Acquires 103,897 SF Industrial Park in Greenville

BKM Capital Partners Buys 242,555 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Pluralsight Inc. Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 5,731 SF Office Lease in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 30,829 SF Industrial Building...

Align REI Receives $29.5M in Financing for Oliveira...

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Creative Office Building...