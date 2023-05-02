Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Whitehall Tech Center is a three-building industrial park totaling 279,150 square feet in Charlotte’s Southwest submarket.
JLL Arranges $29.5M Loan for Industrial Park in Southwest Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has arranged $29.5 million in financing for Whitehall Tech Center, a three-building industrial park totaling 279,150 square feet in Charlotte’s Southwest submarket. The third building in the development, Whitehall III, will break ground this quarter. Kevin MacKenzie, Peter Thompson and Taylor Alison of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, CIP Real Estate. Whitehall Tech Center is situated on nearly 27 acres close to I-77 and I-485. At full completion, the park will feature a combined 493 parking stalls, clear heights ranging from 20 to 28 feet and 57 dock-high doors.

