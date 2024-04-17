Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Parkside-Uptown-Dallas
Parkside Uptown, a new office building in Dallas, is 50 percent preleased to Bank of America.
LoansOfficeTexas

JLL Arranges $290M Construction Loan for Uptown Dallas Office Tower

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a $290 million construction loan for Parkside Uptown, a 500,000-square-foot office tower that will be located at the corner of North Harwood Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. Bank of America has preleased roughly half the space at the 30-story building, which is slated for a 2027 delivery. Trey Morsbach, Jim Curtin, Michael Cosby and Greg Napper of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The borrower is a partnership led by Pacific Elm Properties that also includes local developer KDC. New York-based architect Kohn Pedersen Fox designed Parkside Uptown.

