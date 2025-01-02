Thursday, January 2, 2025
505-State-St.-Manhattan
The apartment building at 505 State St. is New York City's first all-electric residential tower. The owner, Alloy Development, imbued the building with energy-efficient technologies and materials to reduce carbon footprints and promotes a more sustainable way of living.
JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $290 million recapitalization of 505 State Street, a 440-unit apartment building located in downtown Brooklyn. Completed earlier this year, the building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average size of 659 square feet, as well as 28,752 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop pool, communal lounges, a screening room and dedicated workspaces. Details on any changes in the equity component of the capital stack were not disclosed, but the transaction did include the origination of a five-year, fixed-rate senior loan through insurance giant New York Life. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Alloy Development.

