JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $290 million recapitalization of 505 State Street, a 440-unit apartment building located in downtown Brooklyn. Completed earlier this year, the building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average size of 659 square feet, as well as 28,752 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop pool, communal lounges, a screening room and dedicated workspaces. Details on any changes in the equity component of the capital stack were not disclosed, but the transaction did include the origination of a five-year, fixed-rate senior loan through insurance giant New York Life. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Alloy Development.