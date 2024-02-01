JLL Arranges $29M Sale of Lowes Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Summerville, South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — JLL has arranged the $29 million sale of Oakbrook Station, a Lowes Foods-anchored shopping center located at 10020 Dorchester Road in Summerville, a suburb of Charleston. Brad Buchanan, Tom Kolarczyk, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the seller, LBX Investments, in the transaction. New York City-based Kempner Properties purchased the property in partnership with Peter Braus and James Wacht of Lee & Associates. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2017, Oakbrook Station spans 138,137 square feet and was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the U.S. Postal Service, Community Thrift and Dollar Tree.