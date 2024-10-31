JLL Arranges $30.2M in Refinancing for Monte Alban Apartments in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $30.2 million in refinancing for Monte Alban Apartments, an affordable housing complex in San Jose. The borrower, The John Stewart Co., received a 35-year, fixed-rate HUD 223(f) cash-out refinancing loan. The refinancing allows for $47,000 per unit in property renovations and upgrades.

Located at 1324 Santee Drive, Monte Alban Apartments was built in 1970 and renovated in 2006. The property offers 192 garden-style one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments spread across 12 buildings. Amenities include a community room, laundry facilities, an exercise room, basketball court, two swimming pools and two playgrounds.

The community maintains 100 percent occupancy with many long-term tenants and provides rents 40 percent to 60 percent below market rates.

Anson Snyder led the JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team in the refinancing.