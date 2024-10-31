Thursday, October 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Monte-Alban-Apts-San-Jose-CA
Located in San Jose, Calif., Monte Alban Apartments offers 192 affordable apartments, a community room, laundry facilities, an exercise room, basketball court, two swimming pools and two playgrounds.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $30.2M in Refinancing for Monte Alban Apartments in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $30.2 million in refinancing for Monte Alban Apartments, an affordable housing complex in San Jose. The borrower, The John Stewart Co., received a 35-year, fixed-rate HUD 223(f) cash-out refinancing loan. The refinancing allows for $47,000 per unit in property renovations and upgrades.

Located at 1324 Santee Drive, Monte Alban Apartments was built in 1970 and renovated in 2006. The property offers 192 garden-style one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments spread across 12 buildings. Amenities include a community room, laundry facilities, an exercise room, basketball court, two swimming pools and two playgrounds.

The community maintains 100 percent occupancy with many long-term tenants and provides rents 40 percent to 60 percent below market rates.

Anson Snyder led the JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team in the refinancing.

You may also like

MassHousing Provides $22M in Financing for Two Affordable...

Asland Capital, Pembroke Residential Complete 154-Unit Seniors Housing...

Majestic Realty Co. Secures Refinancing Totaling $118.9M for...

Manulife US REIT Sells 400 Capitol Mall Office...

Karney Properties Acquires 400,000 SF Home Depot Returns...

Interstate Equities Buys Multifamily Community in Santa Rosa,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Multifamily Property in Mound,...

PACE Loan Group Provides $3.3M C-PACE Loan for...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Housing...