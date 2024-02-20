JLL Arranges $30.6M in Financing for West Houston’s Hotel Granduca

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged $30.6 million in financing for the 122-room Hotel Granduca in West Houston. The six-story hotel was built on 3.6 acres in 2006. Jillian Mariutti and Mark Fisher of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the sponsor, Transwestern Hospitality Group. The borrower will use the proceeds to retire existing debt and fund capital improvements, including a redesign of the lobby, breakfast area, bar, seating areas and event space, as well as a relocation of the gym and existing restaurant. The tearoom will be converted into a salon and spa, and a larger bar will be added in the adjacent space. The old restaurant space will become a meeting and event venue, and a portion of the parking lot will be converted into a tented outdoor venue.