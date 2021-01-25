JLL Arranges $30.7M in Construction Financing for Chicago Office Project

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Office

The project scope includes the renovation of an existing five-story office building as well as the development of a new 15-story office building. (Rendering courtesy of Antunovich Associates)

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $30.7 million in construction financing for 601-609 W. Randolph in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The project scope includes the renovation of an existing five-story office building as well as the development of a new 15-story office building. Designed by Antunovich Associates, the new building will feature pandemic-related features such as small floorplans with flexible layouts, touchless options and fresh air exchange. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, fitness room, bike room, business lounge, café and coworking space. A JLL team led by Christopher Knight represented the borrower, Vista Property Group. Bank OZK was the lender. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.