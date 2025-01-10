JLL Arranges $300M Refinancing for Omni Nashville Hotel

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $300 million refinancing for Omni Nashville Hotel, an 800-room upscale hotel located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S in downtown Nashville.

Built in 2013, the 21-story hotel features more than 80,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 23,800-square-foot ballroom. The LEED Silver-certified property also features several dining options, including Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Kitchen Notes and Barlines, as well as a spa, rooftop pool and modern fitness center.

Kevin Davis, Whit Johnson, Jim Curtin, Mike Huth, Shalin Patel, Luke Rogers and Nick Warta of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through a domestic insurance company and AllianceBernstein Commercial Real Estate Debt in its capacity as advisor to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co. The borrower is TRT Holdings Inc., a Dallas-based investment company that owns the Omni Hotels brand.