JLL Arranges $31.8M Sale of Industrial Campus in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Breckenridge Park comprises 334,000 square feet and is situated at 5402-5460 Breckenridge Parkway, nine miles east of downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $31.8 million sale of Breckenridge Park, a 15-building industrial campus in eastern Tampa. The asset comprises 334,000 square feet and is situated at 5402-5460 Breckenridge Parkway, nine miles east of downtown Tampa. The buildings were developed between 1982 and 1998. Bret Felberg, Jeff Morris, John Dunphy and Peter Cecora of JLL represented the seller, MLG/PF Breckenridge Investment LLC, which is affiliated with MLG Capital. A joint venture partnership between The Arden Group and Avistone purchased the asset. Jillian Mariutti, Brian Gaswirth, Michael DiCosimo and Drew Jennewein, also with JLL, arranged a $26.3 million acquisition loan through BlackRock on behalf of the buyer. The joint venture will use a portion of the proceeds to implement a capital improvement plan.