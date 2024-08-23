JLL Arranges $31M Construction Loan for Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $31 million loan in the form of a participating mortgage for the construction of 1529 N Fremont, a 132-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Construction is expected to begin this quarter on the five-story project, which will feature four stories of rental units above 9,500 square feet of retail space and 29 parking spaces. Units will average 500 square feet each. Amenities will include a fitness studio, coworking lounge and activated outdoor space. Lucas Borges and Ryan Sullivan of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers, CityPads and Wayland Real Estate Capital. A life insurance company provided the four-year loan.